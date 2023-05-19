Help your teenagers tackle exam nerves with a good night’s sleep

Exam season is under way for thousands of teenagers across the UK and parents are being urged to help them secure a good night's sleep before the big day to ease their nerves

The fitted furniture experts at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk have provided their tips on how to ensure students get a good night’s sleep before their important exams.

Nic Shacklock, from Online-Bedrooms.co.uk said: “Millions of teens will currently be facing exam nerves and this can lead to difficulty sleeping.

“A lack of sleep only makes the nerves worse and can actually affect exam performance by impacting the ability to concentrate and recall things from memory.

“That’s why it’s really important for parents to do what they can to support their kids during this time and there are a variety of ways you can help your kids get a good night’s sleep.

“Creating a good sleeping environment and helping them destress with things like jasmine and lavender scents can make all of the difference when it comes to getting a good quality sleep.”

How to help children tackle exam nerves:

Create a sleepy environment

Help your teenager create the perfect sleep environment. Try opening their windows a few hours before bed to ensure their room is nice and cool to sleep in. Also consider purchasing a sleep mask to block out any light.

Sleepy scents

If your teens are expressing nerves and anxiety then they may benefit from filling their room with scents to aid sleep. Scents like jasmine and lavender have a rich and sweet smell which is often used for relaxing purposes in aromatherapy. The easiest way to bring these scents into their bedroom is by purchasing a room and pillow mist.

Encourage exercise

Not only is exercise a great stress reliever but it is also praised for its impact on a good slumber. Taking a trip to the gym, or going for a walk or a run can be the answer o get teens off to a quick and peaceful sleep.

Encourage less screen time

It’s hard to peel teenagers away from their phones but it’s worth encouraging them to limit their screen time before bed. Explain how the light from phones and tv’s causes mental stimulation, making our brains think it’s time to be active rather than get some rest.

Keep an eye on dinner times

Try to be consistent with dinner times and avoid giving your teen a heavy meal right before bed. Our bodies need time to digest the food properly to avoid any difficulties falling asleep.

Restrict caffeine