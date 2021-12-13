Meet lurcher Max who is up for adoption this Christmas

Max is one of 24 very special rescue dogs in search of a new home - not just for Christmas, but for life.

The Halifax Courier has teamed up with Good Life Dog Rescue for the 24 Dogs of Christmas campaign, which aims to match each of the dogs with loving new owners and to highlight the work of this small Leeds charity.

Today, with the support of Peter David Properties, we are sharing the story of Max who is in need of a new family.

Adorable Max is looking for a family this Christmas

Max's story

Max is a very loving Lurcher that has suffered serious neglect.

He has come into our care from a local dog warden who sadly found Max in this shocking state.

Max has a tumour which has been left untreated.

Max has been seen by our vets as an emergency and is now on strong painkillers and antibiotics.

Due to Max's tumour now ulcerating surgery on Max has been sadly impossible.

Under our vets recommendation we are now told that if Max were to have surgery that he would be left with another open wound that would be unlikely to heal.

This is due to the sheer size of the tumour.

Max now has had a biopsy to determine whether this is cancerous or not so we can establish where we go from here.

Sadly the tumour is so large and is such a difficult place that it would be impossible to remove all the tumour if we were to attempt to remove it.

We are absolutely heartbroken at the verdict and are now waiting for test results.

Max is a very happy lad despite what he has endured for such a long time.

He adores a cuddle and a fuss and time out of his kennel in the sunshine.

What is Good Life Dog Rescue?

Good Life Dog Rescue is a small charity based here in Leeds that cares about the welfare of stray dogs in the UK.

Its founder, Victoria Bastow, is passionate about helping animals who often face an uncertain future. For more than eight years now, she has been dedicated to helping stray and abandoned dogs in Yorkshire.

The charity flies a flag high for the Staffies and cross Staffies who are often the last to find a rescue place.

It receives no immediate funding and survives on donations and fundraising, with no paid staff and only its committed volunteers to champion the stray dogs it rescues.

Victoria herself has a full-time job so that she can partly fund the huge kennelling and veterinary bills incurred.

Since the charity does not have its own kennels, all the dogs in its care are looked after at kennels in South Yorkshire.

The kennels are very much a temporary home and Good Life aims to find each of the dogs a new start with loving owners as soon as possible.

How to adopt Max

Many UK stray kennels, rescues and rehoming centres are full of lovable, active and healthy adoptable dogs just waiting for someone to love them and offer them a home.

It is important the right dog is matched with the right person or family.

In order to find the right dog for its prospective owners, Good Life will need to match their lifestyle with the dog.

All the dogs being cared for by the charity are vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Home checks are required and vet references if possible.