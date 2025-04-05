Here are some of the cheapest dog breeds to own.Here are some of the cheapest dog breeds to own.
National Pet Month: The 10 most affordable dog breeds to own in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 11th Apr 2023, 20:30 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 12:45 BST
In honour of National Pet Month, here are the 10 of the most affordable dog breeds to own in the country.

Pooches are far more than just pets, they are part of the family.

However, with most households feeling the pressure from the cost of living crisis, beloved canines have become another expense to worry about.

However, the benefits of owning a pet often outweigh the negatives.

It has been proven that dogs can provide better physical and mental health, lower stress levels, their ability to ease loneliness and they encourage exercise and playfulness.

Experts at pet accessories shop, Fur King, analysed data on the initial costs of owning dogs and the cost of insurance and food across their lifetimes to determine which ones have the highest lifetime costs.

From chihuahuas to spaniels, here are the 10 cheapest canine breeds to own according to their average lifetime cost.

The average lifetime cost of a chihuahua is £1,804.53, with the average cost of food being £610.93.

1. Chihuahua

1. Chihuahua

The average lifetime cost of a pomeranian is £1,863.61, with the average cost of food being £567.29 .

2. Pomeranian

2. Pomeranian

The average lifetime cost of a toy poodle is £1,882.33, with the average cost of food being £567.29.

3. Toy Poodle

3. Toy Poodle

The average lifetime cost of a biewer terrier is £2,113.37, with the average cost of food being £654.57.

4. Biewer Terrier

4. Biewer Terrier

