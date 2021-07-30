Piece Hall prepares for Yorkshire Day celebrations and its fourth anniversary
The Piece Hall is set to host a Yorkshire Day celebration this Sunday as the Grade I-listed building honours the occasion with a fun-filled programme of family activities.
The celebratory event also marks the fourth anniversary since the venue’s reopening after a £22 million transformation.
From 10am to 6pm, the day-long, free-to-enter event will see visitors of all ages treated to food, music and activities.
Stephen Bullock, Chief Operating Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Throughout the last four years, The Piece Hall has become a celebrated regional, national and indeed international landmark, renowned for its unique retail, heritage, hospitality, arts and cultural offer.
“Across Yorkshire it is a great source of pride for many people and widely considered to be a jewel in the regional crown, so we are proud to be able to welcome visitors back safely this year to mark our annual regional milestone.
“Yorkshire Day is always a special day for The Piece Hall Trust family, but after such a long time apart, this year will be even more special, as we come together as a community to celebrate the best of our region. We’re looking forward to welcoming people back through our gates to celebrate in the way we do best, this weekend.”
At 10:30am, visitors will be able to hear the Town Crier’s Yorkshire Day Proclamation, set to kickstart the day in true Yorkshire style.
Visitors can then take part in a hat-throwing competition - a traditional contest that began almost a decade ago on the edge of Ilkley Moor - courtesy of the Yorkshire Hat Throwing Society.
Throughout the day, they’ll be live music on the bandstand from home-grown regional artists including Clifton & Lightcliffe Band; Flat Cap Brass; Hind & The Jaffa Cakes; and the Great Yorkshire Chorus.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Cancer Research will also be taking part, along with pop-up food stalls.
Catering for everyone, the event will take place in the open-air courtyard, providing plenty of well-ventilated outdoor space for those who wish to socialise outside.
