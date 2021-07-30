The celebratory event also marks the fourth anniversary since the venue’s reopening after a £22 million transformation.

From 10am to 6pm, the day-long, free-to-enter event will see visitors of all ages treated to food, music and activities.

Stephen Bullock, Chief Operating Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Throughout the last four years, The Piece Hall has become a celebrated regional, national and indeed international landmark, renowned for its unique retail, heritage, hospitality, arts and cultural offer.

The Piece Hall is preparing for its Yorkshire Day celebrations

“Across Yorkshire it is a great source of pride for many people and widely considered to be a jewel in the regional crown, so we are proud to be able to welcome visitors back safely this year to mark our annual regional milestone.

“Yorkshire Day is always a special day for The Piece Hall Trust family, but after such a long time apart, this year will be even more special, as we come together as a community to celebrate the best of our region. We’re looking forward to welcoming people back through our gates to celebrate in the way we do best, this weekend.”

At 10:30am, visitors will be able to hear the Town Crier’s Yorkshire Day Proclamation, set to kickstart the day in true Yorkshire style.

Visitors can then take part in a hat-throwing competition - a traditional contest that began almost a decade ago on the edge of Ilkley Moor - courtesy of the Yorkshire Hat Throwing Society.

Throughout the day, they’ll be live music on the bandstand from home-grown regional artists including Clifton & Lightcliffe Band; Flat Cap Brass; Hind & The Jaffa Cakes; and the Great Yorkshire Chorus.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Cancer Research will also be taking part, along with pop-up food stalls.

Catering for everyone, the event will take place in the open-air courtyard, providing plenty of well-ventilated outdoor space for those who wish to socialise outside.