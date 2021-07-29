Support on hand for Calderdale families to have healthy holidays

School’s out for summer, and young people can take part in activities, enjoy nutritious meals and meet new friends in a safe environment, as part of the Calderdale Healthy Holidays programme.

With funding from the Department for Education’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme, and in partnership with the Community Foundation for Calderdale, Calderdale Council has been working with local providers to put together a programme of events for school children aged between four and 18-years-old.

Activities will be delivered by a number of providers across Calderdale, such as schools, voluntary and community organisations, and childcare providers and will take place over the summer holidays until Friday September 3 2021.

Support for families in Calderdale

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift, said: “The long summer holidays will be welcome for many, especially after such a challenging school year. However, for some families the upcoming long break can be an anxious time, with worries about managing the family food budget or keeping children entertained.

“The Healthy Holidays programme offers a great selection of entertaining and enriching activities for young people to enjoy throughout the holidays. Each activity includes a daily nutritious meal, ensuring young people have continued access to healthy food and easing worries for families.

“We’re committed to ensuring that children and young people get the good-quality and healthy food that they need, not just during school holidays, but all year round . The Healthy Holidays programme supports our Never Hungry Again campaign, offering support to the families who need it most.”

Children and young people who receive benefits-related free school meals will be able to access the activities free of charge and nutritional meals and healthy snacks will be provided.

This adds to the activity parcels and healthy recipes which the Council provided to lower-income families during the Easter holidays, which built on the Calderdale-wide Never Hungry Again campaign to end child hunger for good.

Steve Duncan CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale, said: "We are here to help everyone in our community and are committed to enabling healthy lifestyles for everyone in our community and as such are proud to continue working with Calderdale Council on this important project."

For details visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/healthyholidays.