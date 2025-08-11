Magic takes centre stage with the Magic Matt Show

A line-up of interactive children’s shows has been unveiled by Halifax’s Victoria Theatre as part of its Summer on Stage.

The theatre is creating an intimate studio space behind the curtain and hosting both performers and the audience on the stage.

This will provide audiences with a new perspective on the theatre experience, with events that are designed to entertain and inspire young people.

A mix of music, magic, comedy, and interactive storytelling, these shows are an ideal way to entertain the kids in the last throes of the summer holidays.

Families looking for engaging activities this summer will find a selection of performances:

Kid’s Silent Disco will get everyone dancing on, offering a unique and interactive musical experience, Friday August 22 and Saturday August 30.

Prepare for awe and wonder with The Giant Balloon Show on Friday August 22

Music and laughter combine with David Gibb’s Family Jukebox. featuring catchy tunes and sing-alongs for all ages. on Saturday August 23.

Young comedy fans are in for a treat with Comedy Club 4 Kids bringing stan,d-up tailored for a younger audience. on Saturday August 23.

Imaginations will soar with Anything Could Happen Storytelling, an interactive session where stories come to life. on Friday August 29.

Magic takes centre stage with The Magic Matt Show, promising illusions and entertainment for the whole family, on Friday August 29.

Finally, bubbles galore will captivate audiences Tony Memorabubble Bubble Show on Saturday August 30.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome families to the Victoria Theatre this August for our Summer on Stage series,” said Chloe Bridgman, business and audience development manager for the Victoria Theatre Halifax.

“We’ve curated a programme that celebrates creativity, laughter, and imagination, providing memorable experiences for children and adults alike. It's the perfect introduction to live theatre.”

Tickets for all Summer on Stage events are available now. Tto book, please visit victoriatheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01422 351 158.