News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
2 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
2 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
3 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
4 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
5 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Top ideas for entertaining the kids on a budget this Easter

The Easter holidays are here and many parents are trying to entertain their children.

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:26 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:28 GMT

With the cost of living taking its toll on household finances, money.co.uk savings expert, Lucinda O’Brien, has revealed the best budget activities you can do with your children throughout the Easter holidays:

Get crafty

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Try egg painting. Simply hard-boil eggs and allow them to cool completely. Then get out your paint and paintbrushes and have the kids decorate them. As a bonus activity, take the family on a walk to go egg rolling. Head up your nearest hill and roll your eggs down it - the egg which is last to break wins.

Easter egg hunts

Most Popular

Most supermarkets usually sell miniature wrapped eggs, perfect for an Easter egg hunt, which usually retail between £1 and £2. These can then be hidden around your home and garden.

Movie marathon

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TV channels such as the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 to provide us with free entertainment across the Easter period. Films showing over Easter include: The Sound of Music, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang The Emoji Movie, Despicable Me and Grease.

Visit free museums or galleries

Many museums and galleries offer free entry. This makes visiting them an affordable way to give children an educational and culturally enriching experience, which is fun for all the family

Baking

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The best budget recipe to bake over the Easter period is, of course, Easter nest cakes. For this, all you will need to do is melt chocolate and pour over your choice of cereal. Separate your mixture into cake cases then top with some mini eggs.

Get active

Going outside is a great way to get active. Take your kids to the local park for a bike ride or a sports game, try Geocaching, go on a walk to spot spring wildlife or pop to the playground.

Easter games

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From Pin the Tail on the Bunny to Egg Tosses, there are a variety of Easter-themed games for families to enjoy Invite your children’s friends around for a mini Easter party. Winners can receive a mini chocolate egg for their efforts.

With the cost of living taking a bite out of families’ Easter budgets, I thought these tips would be good to offer inspiration to your readers. If you need anything else please let me know!

Channel 5Channel 4
News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us