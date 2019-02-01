Calder Valley Brick Show raises charity funds with Lego extravaganza

It was another successful day of fundraising at the Calder Valley Brick Show as adults and children alike explored intricate Lego worlds.

The show featured around 30 displays all with the aim of raising money for Mytholmroyd Community Centre.

Calder Valley Brick Show was a massive success with over 30 LEGO displays, including the main street at Disney World.

The annual event was initially created to boost funds for flood repairs in the upper Calder Valley.

The show has been growing more and more popular with people of all ages, attracting over 1,200 visitors last weekend.

Mark Pullen, who organises the event with Debbie Adamthwaite, of Bricks4Kidz, said: “The great thing about the show is that there was a 50/50 mix of adults and children.

“It’s a toy that spans the generations. It’s a storytelling toy and they can play and create their own little stories.”

Displays were built by Adult Fans Of Lego, known as AFOLS, including a football stadium, a Harry Potter Quidditch match, busy streets, racing cars and more.

Younger guests had the chance to display their own creations too - a first of its kind.

Stalls sold second hand Lego sets meaning visitors could buy sets that are hard to find. Some children had kept their Christmas money for the show.

Mark said: “It’s not just flood repairs. It’s making the centre a better hub for the community.”

The next show will take place at Mytholmroyd Community Centre on January 26, 2020.