Favourite Things: Celebrating heritage, pretty scenery and iconic landmarks

Christine Stewart, Starbeck neighbourhood news correspondent for the Harrogate Advertiser, shares her favourite things from around the district.

I was born and brought up in Ilkley with a younger sister and a nanna to tell me stories and teach me about birds and wild flowers. School was at Skipton Girls High School and after marrying a builder it was off to Africa with two small children for ten years. Our time on a diamond mine in Sierra Leone was a wonderful experience and also left me with a love of travel. Back to the UK in the late 1970s and a business for the two of us - a greengrocers in Starbeck. We were welcomed and became involved with the village, yet soon my husband hankered for his building career and we changed to a florist. Twenty years there before life took another twist and I closed the business ,started Starbeck in Bloom, became a Yorkshire in Bloom judge and council member for Harrogate Flower Shows.