11 eateries given new food hygiene ratings in Halifax, Brighouse and Elland

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Thomas Franks at Ainley House, Ainleys Industrial Estate, Ainley Bottom, Elland; rated on May 14

• Rated 5: Java Village (Hx) Ltd at The Village, 75 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: King Curry's at 21 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 8

• Rated 4: J Foods Bistro at 22 Hebble View, Siddal, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 25

• Rated 4: ISS Facility Services Healthcare Ltd at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Dryclough Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 28

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Taste 56 at 56 Illingworth Road, Illingworth, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Urban Burrito Halifax at Unit 37 13 Market Arcade, Russell Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 14

• Rated 5: Anisa's Indian Takeaway at 1 Whitehall Street, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: Fung Wong Takeaway at 11 Leeds Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 7

• Rated 5: Yorkshire Spice at 75 Catherine Street, Elland, Calderdale; rated on May 7

• Rated 4: Pizza Junction at 633c Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 12