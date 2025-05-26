11 eateries given new food hygiene ratings in Halifax, Brighouse and Elland
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Thomas Franks at Ainley House, Ainleys Industrial Estate, Ainley Bottom, Elland; rated on May 14
• Rated 5: Java Village (Hx) Ltd at The Village, 75 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 13
• Rated 4: J Foods Bistro at 22 Hebble View, Siddal, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 25
• Rated 4: ISS Facility Services Healthcare Ltd at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Dryclough Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 28
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Taste 56 at 56 Illingworth Road, Illingworth, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 14
• Rated 5: Urban Burrito Halifax at Unit 37 13 Market Arcade, Russell Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 14
• Rated 5: Anisa's Indian Takeaway at 1 Whitehall Street, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 8
• Rated 5: Fung Wong Takeaway at 11 Leeds Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 7
• Rated 5: Yorkshire Spice at 75 Catherine Street, Elland, Calderdale; rated on May 7
• Rated 4: Pizza Junction at 633c Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 12
