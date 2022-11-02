News you can trust since 1853
11 photos of Halifax and Elland pubs that are gone but not forgotten

From modern bars to traditional pubs, revellers are spoiled for choice when looking for a night out in Halifax and its surrounding towns

By Abigail Kellett
4 minutes ago

But while some great venues have opened up in recent years, there are many of the area's pubs that are sadly no longer with us.

Here we take a look at some Halifax bars and pubs that called last orders a long time ago – how many of these did you used to drink in?

1. Queen Victoria Northowram

Take a look inside the Queen Victoria, Northowram as is was in 2002. It's now 22 Bar & Smokehouse.

Photo: jw

2. Old Bailey, Elland

The Old Bailey was situated on Huddersfield Road in Elland. This is a picture of the interior from back in 2002.

Photo: sb

3. Goose At The Arcade

Now called The Duke Of Wellington, Goose At The Arcade was located on Commercial Street in Halifax.

Photo: is

4. Barracuda

Now known as McCafferty's, Barracuda was a staple name at the top of town for many years. It was also known as Bar Centro and has been a Comet electrical store.

Photo: is

