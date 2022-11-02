11 photos of Halifax and Elland pubs that are gone but not forgotten
From modern bars to traditional pubs, revellers are spoiled for choice when looking for a night out in Halifax and its surrounding towns
By Abigail Kellett
4 minutes ago
But while some great venues have opened up in recent years, there are many of the area's pubs that are sadly no longer with us.
Here we take a look at some Halifax bars and pubs that called last orders a long time ago – how many of these did you used to drink in?
Page 1 of 3