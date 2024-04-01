14 new food hygiene ratings recently given to these eateries in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Elland and Brighouse
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Lottie Shaws Bakery at Thornhills Beck Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: LoveBug Cupcakes at OL14; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: Sunny Gym Soft Play And Party Centre at Unit 4, Causey Hall, Dispensary Walk, Halifax; rated on March 18
• Rated 5: The Orchard Bakehouse at HX2 ; rated on March 14
• Rated 5: Deli On The Brow at 43 Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on March 11
• Rated 4: The Millers Bar at Black Swan Hotel, 47 Briggate, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 24
• Rated 4: Calder Cafe at Unit 13 To 14, Calder Workshops, Gibbet Street, Halifax; rated on March 5
• Rated 3: Dixis Baps at 196 Savile Park Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on March 5
• Rated 3: Hebble End Coffee Lounge at Unit 1a, Hebble End Mill, Hebble End, Hebden Bridge; rated on December 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: Norland Working Men's Club at Ivy Cottage, Stormer Hill Lane, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on March 25
• Rated 5: The Blind Pig at 4 Tower Hill, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on March 22
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Golden Bamboo at 8 Church Street, Rastrick, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on March 20
• Rated 4: Hirds Family Fisheries at 163 Backhold Lane, Siddal, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on March 5
• Rated 3: King Cross Fisheries at 214 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 29
