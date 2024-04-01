14 new food hygiene ratings recently given to these eateries in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Elland and Brighouse

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Lottie Shaws Bakery at Thornhills Beck Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: LoveBug Cupcakes at OL14; rated on March 19

Food hygiene ratings in CalderdaleFood hygiene ratings in Calderdale
Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

• Rated 5: Sunny Gym Soft Play And Party Centre at Unit 4, Causey Hall, Dispensary Walk, Halifax; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: The Orchard Bakehouse at HX2 ; rated on March 14

Read More
Easter eggs: Take a look inside the Nestle chocolate factory in Halifax in these...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Deli On The Brow at 43 Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on March 11

• Rated 4: The Millers Bar at Black Swan Hotel, 47 Briggate, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 24

• Rated 4: Calder Cafe at Unit 13 To 14, Calder Workshops, Gibbet Street, Halifax; rated on March 5

• Rated 3: Dixis Baps at 196 Savile Park Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on March 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Hebble End Coffee Lounge at Unit 1a, Hebble End Mill, Hebble End, Hebden Bridge; rated on December 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Norland Working Men's Club at Ivy Cottage, Stormer Hill Lane, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: The Blind Pig at 4 Tower Hill, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on March 22

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Golden Bamboo at 8 Church Street, Rastrick, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on March 20

• Rated 4: Hirds Family Fisheries at 163 Backhold Lane, Siddal, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on March 5

• Rated 3: King Cross Fisheries at 214 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 29

Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxFood Standards AgencyHebden BridgeRestaurantsBrighouseSowerby Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.