14 of the best places for a romantic Valentine's Day meal in Calderdale according to Tripadvisor

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and it is always a good time to treat your other half to a romantic meal out.

This list of 14 of the best places to go for a romantic Valentine’s Day meal, according to Tripadvisor, in Calderdale could help you decide where to go on February 14.

These are sorted by TripAdvisor’s highest rating which are “highest rated restaurants on TripAdvisor, based on reviews”.

4.5 out of 5 based on 1,188 reviews. 1 Shibden Mill Fold, Halifax HX3 7UL

1. Shibden Mill Inn

5 out of 5 based on 400 reviews. Dean Clough Mills, 1 Bowling Mill Courtyard, Halifax HX3 5AX.

2. True North

5 out of 5 based on 536 reviews. 13/15 Burnley Rd, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge HX7 5LH

3. The Cafe Bar

5 out of 5 based on 265 reviews. 22 Broad Carr Lane Broad Carr, Holywell Green HX4 9BS

4. 2Amici

