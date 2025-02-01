14 of the best places for a romantic Valentine's Day meal in Calderdale according to Tripadvisor

This list of 14 of the best places to go for a romantic Valentine’s Day meal, according to Tripadvisor, in Calderdale could help you decide where to go on February 14.
These are sorted by TripAdvisor’s highest rating which are “highest rated restaurants on TripAdvisor, based on reviews”.
1. Shibden Mill Inn
4.5 out of 5 based on 1,188 reviews. 1 Shibden Mill Fold, Halifax HX3 7UL Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. True North
5 out of 5 based on 400 reviews. Dean Clough Mills, 1 Bowling Mill Courtyard, Halifax HX3 5AX. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
3. The Cafe Bar
5 out of 5 based on 536 reviews. 13/15 Burnley Rd, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge HX7 5LH Photo: The Cafe Bar
4. 2Amici
5 out of 5 based on 265 reviews. 22 Broad Carr Lane Broad Carr, Holywell Green HX4 9BS Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.