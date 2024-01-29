News you can trust since 1853
23 pubs and bars in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and rest of Calderdale featured in the 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide

The 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide is celebrating its 51st edition helping beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Sep 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 08:11 GMT

It is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes.

CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

The Good Beer Guide 2024 is out now. For more information, visit camra.org.uk

12 Elland Lane, Elland HX5 9DU

1. The Drop Inn

12 Elland Lane, Elland HX5 9DU Photo: Google Street View

1 Bradshaw Ln, Bradshaw, Halifax HX2 9UZ

2. Golden Fleece

1 Bradshaw Ln, Bradshaw, Halifax HX2 9UZ Photo: Google Street View

52 Patmos, Burnley Rd, Todmorden OL14 5EY

3. The Alehouse

52 Patmos, Burnley Rd, Todmorden OL14 5EY Photo: Google Street View

222 Rochdale Rd, Greetland, Halifax HX4 8JE

4. Greetland Social Club

222 Rochdale Rd, Greetland, Halifax HX4 8JE Photo: Google Street View

