25 Calderdale restaurants, cafes and takeaways which have been given 5 star food hygiene ratings in the past year
By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 6:00 am
Inspectors have awarded these 25 Calderdale establishments five star food hygiene ratings.
A five star rating means "hygiene standards are very good".
The rating are those displayed on the goverment’s food hygiene agency website – ratings.food.gov.uk – on September 21, 2022.
The following establishments were inspected between October 1, 2021 and September 21, 2022 in the categories takeaway/sandwich shop and restaurant/cafe/canteen.
