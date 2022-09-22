News you can trust since 1853
25 Calderdale restaurants, cafes and takeaways which have been given 5 star food hygiene ratings in the past year

Twenty-five restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Calderdale have been inspected and rated 5 stars for food hygiene in the past 12 months.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 6:00 am

Inspectors have awarded these 25 Calderdale establishments five star food hygiene ratings.

A five star rating means "hygiene standards are very good".

The rating are those displayed on the goverment’s food hygiene agency website – ratings.food.gov.uk – on September 21, 2022.

The following establishments were inspected between October 1, 2021 and September 21, 2022 in the categories takeaway/sandwich shop and restaurant/cafe/canteen.

1. True North Restaurant

Bowling Mill Courtyard Dean Clough Mills Halifax, HX3 5AX. Rated 5 on December 8, 2021.

Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

2. I am's Kitchen

17 Albion Street Halifax, HX1 1DU. Rated 5 on November 13, 2021.

Photo: Google Street View

3. Deli-cious

14 Westgate Halifax, HX1 1DJ. Rated 5 on November 6, 2021.

Photo: Google Street View

4. China China Noodle Bar

23b Ovenden Road Halifax, HX3 5PN. Rasted 5 on February 11, 2022. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Photo: Carl Court

