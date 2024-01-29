25 eateries given new hygiene ratings in Halifax, Elland, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Sykes Curry Company at HX2 ; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at Asda, Hanson Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 15
• Rated 5: Beautissimo Spa at 23 Lindley Road, Blackley, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Cakes By An & B at 107 Ravenstone Drive, West Vale, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Merake Coffee And Yoga at 1 Victoria Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Moi Outside at Unit 2, New Oxford House, Albert Street, Hebden Bridge; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Ricks Mexican Street Food at 4 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: The Dosa at HX7 ; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: The Hatch at 39a Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Truth Brighouse Limited at 24 - 26 Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at Pizza Hut, Charlestown Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 9
• Rated 4: The Potting Shed Cafe at Unit 5, Willows Industrial Estate, Watson Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge; rated on January 3
• Rated 4: Jo's Kitchen at Elphin House, 1 New Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge; rated on December 20
• Rated 3: Anatolia Tukish Cuisine And Bar at Ground Floor, 2 Wards End, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 7
• Rated 2: Biga Bites at Unit 14a, Asquith Bottom Mills, Asquith Bottom, Sowerby Bridge; rated on January 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: Hogs Head Brew House at Hogs Head Brewhouse And Bar, 1 Stanley Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on January 15
• Rated 5: Travellers Rest at 99 Huddersfield Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 12
• Rated 3: Maypole Inn at 32 Warley Town, Stock Lane, Warley, Halifax; rated on December 5
• Rated 1: Chyvs Kitchen @ The Shoulder at Shoulder Of Mutton Inn, 1 Carr House Lane, Shelf, Halifax; rated on January 4.
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Stretchgate Fisheries at 17 Stretchgate Lane, Pellon, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Mannings Bakery at 9 Halifax Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Westgate Fish Bar at 160 Westgate, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 11
• Rated 3: Piccos Pizza at 1 Garden Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 3
• Rated 3: Bridge That Gap at 238 Oldham Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on January 4.
• Rated 1: Chinese Grill at 216 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 2