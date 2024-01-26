35 pubs in Halifax and Calderdale which we have loved and lost over the years
From family friendly favourite locations with pub grub, to local watering holes with a wide selection of ales, everyone has their own memories of their local pubs.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Jun 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 15:12 GMT
But as times have changed, pubs have too, and many of our favourite watering holes have seen changes, from rebranding and refurbishment to demolition or even conversion into flats.
Here are some of the pubs Calderdale has loved and lost over the years. Did you go to any of these pubs in Calderdale?
