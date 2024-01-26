News you can trust since 1853
Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

35 pubs in Halifax and Calderdale which we have loved and lost over the years

From family friendly favourite locations with pub grub, to local watering holes with a wide selection of ales, everyone has their own memories of their local pubs.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Jun 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 15:12 GMT

But as times have changed, pubs have too, and many of our favourite watering holes have seen changes, from rebranding and refurbishment to demolition or even conversion into flats.

Here are some of the pubs Calderdale has loved and lost over the years. Did you go to any of these pubs in Calderdale?

Warley Road, King Cross.

1. Allan Fold

Warley Road, King Cross. Photo: Penny Sutcliffe

Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw, Halifax.

2. Bradshaw Tavern

Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw, Halifax. Photo: andrew lunn

Wakefield Road, Brighouse

3. The Robin Hood

Wakefield Road, Brighouse Photo: Google Street View

Haley Hill, Boothtown, Halifax

4. Coach & Horses

Haley Hill, Boothtown, Halifax Photo: Halifax Courier

