6 eateries given new food hygiene ratings in Halifax, Brighouse, Shelf and Elland

By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Jun 2025, 14:00 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six Calderdale establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Caffè Nero at 12 - 16 Southgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 18

• Rated 3: BHGC Kitchen at Bradley Hall Golf Club, Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on May 28

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Food hygiene ratings in Calderdaleplaceholder image
Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

• Rated 1: Dia Del Taco at 16a Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 4: Duke Of York at Duke Of York Inn, West Street, Shelf, Halifax; rated on May 29

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Apollonis Greek Food Gyros at 3a Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 17

• Rated 4: The Great Wall at 44 Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 3

Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxBrighouseFood Standards AgencyRestaurantsPubs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice