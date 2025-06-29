6 eateries given new food hygiene ratings in Halifax, Brighouse, Shelf and Elland
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six Calderdale establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Caffè Nero at 12 - 16 Southgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 18
• Rated 3: BHGC Kitchen at Bradley Hall Golf Club, Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on May 28
• Rated 1: Dia Del Taco at 16a Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 4: Duke Of York at Duke Of York Inn, West Street, Shelf, Halifax; rated on May 29
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Apollonis Greek Food Gyros at 3a Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 17
• Rated 4: The Great Wall at 44 Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 3