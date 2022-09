Calderdale venues given 5 star food hygiene ratings in the past year

Inspectors have awarded these Calderdale establishments five star food hygiene ratings, many recently published after an update on the government’s food hygiene agency website.

A five star rating means "hygiene standards are very good".

The rating are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – ratings.food.gov.uk – on September 23, 2022.

The following establishments were inspected and published on the Food Standards Agency’s website between October 1, 2021 and September 23, 2022 in the categories takeaway/sandwich shop and restaurant/cafe/canteen.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crumbs at 20 Rastrick Common, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on September 16

Lorraine Hogg at OL14; rated on September 15

Megan's Muffins at OL14; rated on September 15

Christ Church at Church Lane, Pellon, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 14

Cristaz Cafe at 27a Bethel Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on September 14

Gail's Kitchen at 41 Top O'Th' Hill Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on September 13

Mitie Group PLC - Park Lane High School at Park Lane High School, Park Lane, Siddal, Halifax; rated on September 12

Jewels' Cakes at HX3 ; rated on September 9

Thaistyle at Wok 1, 2 Swine Market, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 8

Coffee Domination at 45 Cote Hill, Burnley Road, Warley, Halifax; rated on September 6

Nanna Fox Bakery at HX2 ; rated on September 1

Juliette's Cakes And Treats at HX3 ; rated on August 31

Good Mood Bar at 24 Commercial Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 25

Peckish at 2 Spring Hall House, Pellon New Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 23

Old Town Post Office at Wadsworth Post Office, 2 Billy Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge; rated on August 16

Anthony Ioannou at 65 Vicar Park Drive, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 4

Muse Music And Love Cafe at Unit 2, New Oxford House, Albert Street, Hebden Bridge; rated on August 4

Lhamo's Taste Of The East at 16 Albert Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on August 3

Stod Fold Tap at Unit D Mill Annexe, D Mill, Dean Clough, Halifax; rated on August 3

Blondies Bakes at 17 Industrial Road, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on August 1

Berry's Bakeaway at The Stubbins, 6 - 7 Upper Stubbins, Sandy Dyke Lane, Triangle; rated on July 22

Stray at Part, Hollins Mill, Rochdale Road, Todmorden; rated on July 21

Mitie Group Plc - Autograph At Trinity Academy at Trinity Academy Sowerby Bridge, Albert Road, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 19

Fork In The Fish Ltd at 25 Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 14

Kentucky Fried Chicken at 81 Haley Hill, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 12

Thyme For Food at 66 Huddersfield Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on July 1

Sowood Community Centre at Stainland Road, Sowood, Elland, Calderdale; rated on June 23

The Delicious Dough Co. at HX2 ; rated on June 15

Lippylicious Cakes at 11 Keswick Close, Siddal, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 14

The Hatch at 39a Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 14

Stainland Sandwich Bar @The Mill at Unit 32, Bowers Mill, Branch Road, Barkisland; rated on May 24

The Archway Project at Arden Road Social Club, Arden Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 23

Delicious Bakes at 20 Richmond Avenue, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 16

[email protected] at 3 Birds Royd Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 12

Mamil Cafe Bar at Office 1, 11 Owler Ings Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 12

JJ's Sandwich Hut at 99 Highfield Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 28

SUPER BAO at HX2 ; rated on April 28

Millers at 64 Huddersfield Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on April 20

Kindness Hub at 36 Rochdale Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on September 15

Kiki's Crepes at HX7 ; rated on August 31

Baxters Sandwich Bar at 305 Huddersfield Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 23

Halifax Road Chippy at 125 Halifax Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on July 29

Panku & Kulaba at Asda, Hanson Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 29

AMICIS at 22 Halifax Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on June 22

Rastrick Spice at 77 New Hey Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 20

Just Scrumptious at Robins Mill, Rishworth Business Complex, Oldham Road, Ripponden; rated on June 16

Casa Pizza at 71 Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on June 13

Kennedy Cakes at 3 Lodge Avenue, Elland, Calderdale; rated on June 9

Lee Mount Balti House at 4 Wheatley Lane, Lee Mount, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 11

Cafe Cartel at 28 Spring Hall Place, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 9

Nam Snacks at HX3 ; rated on May 6

Crust And Crumb 77 at 30 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 28

Pizza Hot 4 You at 8 Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on March 28

True North Restaurant at Bowling Mill Courtyard Dean Clough Mills Halifax; rated on December 8, 2021.

I am's Kitchen at 17 Albion Street Halifax; rated on November 13, 2021.

Deli-cious at 14 Westgate Halifax; rated on November 6, 2021.

China China Noodle Bar at 23b Ovenden Road Halifax; rated on February 11, 2022.

Cafe Thai Takeaway at 35 Stainland Road Halifax; rated on March 16, 2022.

Acropolis Greek Food Gyros Ltd at 3a Southgate House Wards End Halifax; rated on December 13, 2021.

Summer Heywoods at 444 Gibbet Street Halifax; rated on January 19, 2022.

Brighouse Rest Centre at Brighouse Old Peoples Welfare Park Row Brighouse; rated on January 12, 2022.

Costa Limited at 65-67 Commercial Street Brighouse; rated on December 8, 2021.

Kiplings at 24-28 Town Hall Street Sowerby Bridge; rated on May 25, 2022.

Raffaellos at 28 Town Hall Street Sowerby Bridge; rated on May 25, 2022.

Hebden Sarnies Ltd at 34 Bridge Gate Hebden Bridge; rated on October 5, 2021.

Sowerby Bridge Cork & Rind Ltd at 40 Town Hall Street Sowerby Bridge; rated 5 on January 17, 2022.

Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant at 90 Southgate Elland; rated on February 10, 2022.

Millers of Elland at 64 Huddersfield Road Elland; rated on April 20, 2022

Angelic Cakes at 48 Patmos Burnley Road Todmorden; rated on March 2, 2022.

Hardie's at 54 Patmos Burnley Road Todmorden; rated on March 2, 2022