8 Halifax town centre pubs and bars featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
The 2025 CAMRA Good Beer Guide is celebrating its latest edition helping beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.

It is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes.

The Good Beer Guide 2025 is out now. For more information, visit camra.org.uk

Here are the eight Halifax town centre pubs that are featured in this year’s guide.

To find out all the Calderdale locations featured, pick up a copy of this year’s guide at shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025

1 Sun Fold, South Parade, Halifax HX1 2LX

1. Three Pigeons

1 Sun Fold, South Parade, Halifax HX1 2LX Photo: Google Street View

21-23 Union St, Halifax HX1 1PR

2. Meandering Bear

21-23 Union St, Halifax HX1 1PR Photo: Google Street View

6 Westgate Arcade, Halifax HX1 1DJ

3. Kobenhavn

6 Westgate Arcade, Halifax HX1 1DJ Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

13-17 Alexandra St, Halifax HX1 1BS

4. Vocation & Co. Halifax

13-17 Alexandra St, Halifax HX1 1BS Photo: Google Street View

