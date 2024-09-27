8 Halifax town centre pubs and bars featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025

It is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes.

The Good Beer Guide 2025 is out now. For more information, visit camra.org.uk

Here are the eight Halifax town centre pubs that are featured in this year’s guide.

To find out all the Calderdale locations featured, pick up a copy of this year’s guide at shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025

1 . Three Pigeons 1 Sun Fold, South Parade, Halifax HX1 2LX

2 . Meandering Bear 21-23 Union St, Halifax HX1 1PR

3 . Kobenhavn 6 Westgate Arcade, Halifax HX1 1DJ

4 . Vocation & Co. Halifax 13-17 Alexandra St, Halifax HX1 1BS