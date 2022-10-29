BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Awards reveal the best Christmas supermarket buys for 2022
BBC Good Food has revealed the winners of its prestigious annual Christmas Supermarket Taste Awards, and the results show stand-out products can be found across the whole range of prices and brands.
Over 225 products in 23 categories from mince pies to Yule logs, and turkey to smoked salmon, from 13 supermarkets were blind-tasted to arrive at the winners. The stringent testing by the BBC Good Food panel of experts is overseen by an independent adjudicator, all packaging is removed and the food prepared by home economists according to package instructions.
BBC Good Food Editor in Chief, Christine Hayes, said: “Our BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Awards are an annual tradition designed to help everyone spend wisely and eat well over the festive season. Our experts taste the widest range of products possible to arrive at the best and, as everyone is thinking carefully about their spending, our trusted guide to what to buy is more valuable than ever.
“The supermarkets raise their game every year and the range and quality on offer this year, catering to lots of different diets, are no exception, there are excellently priced products that everyone can enjoy. Our BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Awards, along with our tips, advice and thoroughly-tested recipes, will help everyone enjoy new and old festive traditions as they celebrate this Christmas season.”
Winner of the BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Awards 2022
Turkey – Winner: ASDA Roast in the bag turkey crown with pork, sage & onion stuffing with beechwood smoked bacon £19.95 (1.5kg)
Pigs in blankets – Winner: Lidl Deluxe pigs in blankets (210g)
Gravy – Winner: Iceland Luxury turkey gravy £1.75 (350g)
Vegetarian main – Winner: M&S Rustic potato, caramelised onion and brie pie £8.00 (500g)Vegan main – Winner: Asda Extra Special Vegan wellington, £5 (500g)Gammon – Winner: Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Mulled cider glazed gammon £15 (1.3kg)Alternative Christmas main – Joint Winner: Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference British boneless rib of beef with mustard & horseradish glaze 1.7kg / Joint Winner: Waitrose Slow Cooked Ultimate Crackling Pork Belly Feast £30 (1.7kg)Cranberry sauce – Winner: Waitrose Christmas cranberry sauce £2.25 (300g)Fish centrepiece – Winner: Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Scottish salmon side £16 (750g)Smoked salmon – Winner: Booths triple-smoked salmon side £45 (1kg)Christmas pudding – Winner: M&S Collection Perfectly matured cherry & orange wreath £12.00 (907g)Panettone – Winner: Tesco Finest tiramisu panettone, £10 (750g)Budget sharing dessert – Winner: Co-op Irresistible nuts about chocolate star, £6 (571g)Showstopper dessert – Joint Winner: Morrison’s the Best Passion fruit panna cotta star £7.00 (651g) / Joint Winner: Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Festive Belgian chocolate and salted caramel wreath £12 (650g)Vegan dessert – Winner: Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Quadruple chocolate cookie no-cheesecake, £6 (500g)Classic mince pies – Winner: M&S Collection mince pies, £3.00 (334g)Flavoured mince pies – Winner: Aldi Specially Selected rum & salted caramel mince pies, £2.49 (275g)Gluten-free mince pies – Winner: M&S Made Without Wheat Gluten Free Mince Pies £2.50 (205g)Christmas cake – Winner: Waitrose No. 1 Rich fruit cake £18.50 (1.5kg)Stollen – Winner: M&S Collections Stollen loaf, £7.00 (580g)Cold canapé – Winner: Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference King prawn mocktails, £5 (75g)Hot canapé – Winner: M&S 10 Mini steak sandwiches, £7.00