BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Awards reveal the best Christmas supermarket buys for 2022

Over 225 products in 23 categories from mince pies to Yule logs, and turkey to smoked salmon, from 13 supermarkets were blind-tasted to arrive at the winners. The stringent testing by the BBC Good Food panel of experts is overseen by an independent adjudicator, all packaging is removed and the food prepared by home economists according to package instructions.

BBC Good Food Editor in Chief, Christine Hayes, said: “Our BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Awards are an annual tradition designed to help everyone spend wisely and eat well over the festive season. Our experts taste the widest range of products possible to arrive at the best and, as everyone is thinking carefully about their spending, our trusted guide to what to buy is more valuable than ever.

“The supermarkets raise their game every year and the range and quality on offer this year, catering to lots of different diets, are no exception, there are excellently priced products that everyone can enjoy. Our BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Awards, along with our tips, advice and thoroughly-tested recipes, will help everyone enjoy new and old festive traditions as they celebrate this Christmas season.”

BBC Good Food reveals its Christmas Supermarket Taste Test Awards

Winner of the BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Awards 2022

Turkey – Winner: ASDA Roast in the bag turkey crown with pork, sage & onion stuffing with beechwood smoked bacon £19.95 (1.5kg)

Pigs in blankets – Winner: Lidl Deluxe pigs in blankets (210g)

Gravy – Winner: Iceland Luxury turkey gravy £1.75 (350g)

