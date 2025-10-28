Burger King unveils 'freaky' Halloween burgers including Pickle Monster

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 28th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
  • Burger King has launched three limited-edition burgers
  • The ‘freaky’ burgers are inspired by real customers orders
  • The new burgers are; Three Cheese Burger, Onion Bomb and Pickle Monster

Burger King has announced the launch of its ‘freakiest’ fan-made burgers ever, just in time for Halloween.

Inspired by real customer choices, Burger King has created three new ‘spooky’ burgers based on the weird and wonderful orders it has had from fans over the years.

The brand-new limited edition burgers include; the Three Cheese Burger, the Onion Bomb and the Pickle Monster.

The Three Cheese Burger is the cheesiest of all cheeseburgers, featuring a burger stacked with halloumi fries, chilli cheese bites, and slices of cheese.

The Onion Bomb has five layers of onion variations including; fresh onions, onion rings, caramelised onions, pickled onions and crispy onions.

Finally, one that will make your eyes water is the Pickle Monster. This burger will feature just a bun and a ‘mountain’ of pickles.

Despite the brand-new ‘freaky’ burgers being launched for Halloween, Burger King is actually using the opportunity to celebrate customers ‘weird and wonderful’ tastes and unique cravings.

The new burgers will be available to purchase at Burger King from Tuesday, October 28.

Burger King is also offering children to eat free during the October half-term holidays. For more information on the deal, and to find other restaurants with ‘kids eat free’ offers, you can read our story here.

