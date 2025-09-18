Cheers to one year: Todmorden’s Beer Necessities marks first anniversary

What began as an idea over a pint has blossomed into a thriving venue that continues to make its mark on Todmorden’s social scene. The Beer Necessities has quickly earned a reputation not only for its expertly curated cask and keg ales but also for the warm, inclusive atmosphere that makes visitors and regulars alike feel right at home.

Over the past year, the bar has hosted a varied line-up of events - from themed evenings and live music, to charity quizzes and makers’ markets showcasing local artists and creatives. Back in November, the bar welcomed World Tour cycling team boss Matt Winston, who shared tales from the international cycling stages. With more exciting plans on the horizon, The Beer Necessities continues to champion Todmorden’s vibrant community life.

A cornerstone of its success has been the immense support from Todmorden residents. Co-owner Damien Ratcliffe said: “The support from the Todmorden community has been nothing short of amazing. From the moment we opened our doors, we’ve felt so welcomed. Seeing the bar full of people enjoying themselves and discovering new beers is exactly what we hoped to achieve. We are incredibly grateful to every person who has walked through our door.”

Andrew Greaves added his gratitude, saying: “This year has been a fantastic journey. We couldn’t have done it without our brilliant team and we want to give a special thank you to our bar manager, Matt. His dedication, knowledge and passion have been instrumental to our success. He has truly helped build The Beer Necessities into the place it is today and we’re excited for what the next year will bring.”

The Beer Necessities is a neighbourhood bar located in Todmorden, dedicated to showcasing the very best of real ale, craft beer, spirits and wine. Founded by Damien Ratcliffe and Andrew Greaves, the bar is proud to offer a relaxed, traditional setting for locals and visitors to connect, unwind and discover new favourites. Dog-friendly and community-minded, The Beer Necessities continues to champion Todmorden’s sociable and welcoming spirit.

