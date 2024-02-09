Chinese New Year is this weekend and if you fancy a Chinese feast this weekend to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, there are so many great delights to choose from in Calderdale.
These are the top 10 Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the area according to TripAdvisor.
1. The New Great Wall Brighouse
44 Bradford Rd, Brighouse HD6 1RY Photo: Google Street View
2. The Imperial Chinese Restaurant
2 Towngate, Hipperholme, Halifax HX3 8JB Photo: Google Street View
3. JK's Chinese Takeaway
33 Market St, Hebden Bridge HX7 6EU Photo: Google Street View
4. Birds Nest
227 King Cross St, Halifax HX1 3JL Photo: Google Street View