Chinese New Year: Here are 7 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge, according to TripAdvisor

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Feb 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 14:47 BST
Take a look at some of the most popular Chinese restaurants and takeaway in Calderdale, as rated by TripAdvisor.

Chinese New Year is tomorrow (January 29) and if you fancy a Chinese feast this weekend to celebrate the Year of the Snake, there are many great delights to choose from in Calderdale.

These are the top seven Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the area according to TripAdvisor.

44 Bradford Rd, Brighouse HD6 1RY

1. The New Great Wall Brighouse

44 Bradford Rd, Brighouse HD6 1RY Photo: Google Street View

2 Towngate, Hipperholme, Halifax HX3 8JB

2. The Imperial Chinese Restaurant

2 Towngate, Hipperholme, Halifax HX3 8JB Photo: Google Street View

227 King Cross St, Halifax HX1 3JL

3. Birds Nest

227 King Cross St, Halifax HX1 3JL Photo: Google Street View

33 Market St, Hebden Bridge HX7 6EU

4. JK's Chinese Takeaway

33 Market St, Hebden Bridge HX7 6EU Photo: Google Street View

