This week many children across the region have broken up for half term. However, some parents are concerned about how they are going to feed their children with the rising cost of food, energy and fuel bills.

To tackle holiday hunger, some of the country's biggest retailers are offering free or cheap meals for children.

Here is a list of all the places your children can eat discounted or free meals this half term across the district.

Morrisons

Located across several sites in West Yorkshire, children under 16 can get one free meal in the cafe when you buy an adult meal worth at least £4.99 after 3pm daily.

The children's free meal includes one main meal, a piece of fruit and a drink.

Morrisons has announced that this nationwide deal has been made permanent, and extended the operational hours to be all day every day.

What’s more, Morrisons has recently introduced an evening “meal of the day” for under £5 which also includes a drink.

Every weekday from 3pm, a “Daily Special” will be discounted to £4.99 and is compatible with the Kids Eat Free offer, meaning a family of four can enjoy a meal out together for just £9.98.

For more information, visit https://my.morrisons.com/kids-eat-free---tscs/

M&S Cafe

Marks and Spencer have brought back their popular ‘Kids Eat Free’ deal for the October school holidays.

The much-loved offer will run in M&S cafes across West Yorkshire until Friday,October 28.

To claim the deal, £5 or more must be spent on an adult’s food or drink for young cafe visitors to enjoy a main, snack and drink from the Kids’ Munch Menu for free - with only one free kids’ meal available per transaction.

Hot mains include pancakes with blueberries and honey, jacket potato with sausage and baked beans or a ham and cheese toastie, alongside cheese and tomato pasta and pizza options.

Tesco Cafe

Tesco is also bringing back its ‘Kids Eat Free’ scheme in its cafés over the October half-term, allowing parents to claim one free kids’ meal worth up to £3.25.

The Tesco café kids menu includes a kids breakfast for £2.25. a kids hot meal deal - includes a veg, a side and a drink - for £3.25, or a kids cold pick and mix deal for £3.

To claim the free meal, shoppers must spend at least 60p and be a Clubcard holder.

The offer will be available until Friday, October 28.

Frankie & Benny’s

Popular restaurant Frankie and Benny’s has ditched their ‘kids eat free’ offer and replaced it with something even better this October half term.

Instead of children eating free with every adult meal, Frankie and Benny’s are giving adults the chance to eat free, when dining with a child.

Guests can choose one free adult’s meal for every one child’s set menu paid for, including small eaters, big eaters and kid’s gluten-free.

The offer is available until Friday, October 28 and is only redeemable for children under 11.

ASDA

Asda have extended their ‘kids eat for £1’ deal for under 16’s until the end of the year.

With no adult spend required, kids can eat for £1 all day, every day in Asda cafes across the UK.

Depending on the store, a hot meal or cold meal, or both, will be on offer.

Asda also offers free Ella’s baby food pouches for children under 18 months with any purchase, and 10 per cent off for over 60s on Wednesdays.

For more information, visit https://www.asda.com/about/instore/cafe

Beefeater / Premier Inn / Brewers Fayre

Whitbread are once again running their ‘free breakfast’ scheme this half term.

The multi-national hotel and restaurant company is offering two children under 16, with one paying adult, a free breakfast everyday.

Families can enjoy the unlimited breakfast from just £9.50 per adult and with the added value of two kids under 16 eating for free with every full paying adult, that brings the bill for a family of four to as little as £4.75 per person.

The offer will run across all Premier Inn hotels and adjoining restaurants including Brewers Fayer, Beefeater, Table Table, Bar+ Block and Whitbread Inns.

Toby Carvery

Children can get a meal for just £1 over the half-term week when you order an adult meal at Toby Carvery - saving around £3.99.

The ‘Kids Eat For £1’ offer will run from Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28.

To claim parents will need a voucher, which can be downloading on the Toby Carvery app or by signing up to the newsletter.

Customers will also get a ‘complimentary drink’ for signing up to the newsletter.

Sizzling Pub & Grill

This October half term for every adult Sizzling meal, you’ll also get a kid’s main meal for £1 at Sizzling Pub & Grill venues.

Dishes include fish fingers, pasta, chicken wraps, pizza and Birdseye Green Cuisine nuggets.

The offer runs from Monday to Friday between 3pm and 7pm, with one £1 kids meal available with the purchase of every one adult main bought in the same transaction.

To find your local pub, visit https://www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/offers/kids-eat-for-1pound#/

Hungry Horse

Hungry Horse pubs, which have several sites across West Yorkshire, are offering kids a free breakfast over the holidays.

Young ones can choose a kids breakfast worth up to £2.49 for free when you buy an adult breakfast for at least £3.49, however, there is a minimum spend of £5.98 for the discount to apply, with a maximum of two kids breakfasts free per one paying adult.