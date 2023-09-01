People are already flocking to a new real ale bar that has opened in Halifax.

Norm’s Bar is at Dean Clough, in the courtyard of F Mill, and its owner Brian Connolly wants everyone to be able to come and feel welcome there – just like in the hit TV show Cheers.

"I want it to be a social experience,” he said.

"Lots of places don't have bar stools any more because they say it stops people being able to get to the bar, but I wanted to have them so people could sit down and talk.

"On Sunday, I had conversations with people from three different countries on those bar stools."

Michael, who has named the bar after his family’s nickname for him – Norm – only opened last week but has already had lot of custom from people staying at the nearby Travelodge, as well as other from other businesses in Dean Clough.

He has also had people walking down from the town centre, particularly after some of The Piece Hall gigs.

Michael used to work in security for the oil and gas industry and his job required a lot of travel.

He said he wanted a change in career so he could be nearer home and spend more time with his family.

And he knows the importance of a good pub and a landlord who is a good listener. After suffering a stroke two months ago, it was the pub where he went to straight after being discharged from hospital - his local, The Hop Monkey in Hipperholme - where he went to “destress”.

"I went there because I wanted to calm down," he explained.

Brian was attracted to Dean Clough by the outside seating and large indoor space on offer, the availability of parking, as well as the strong sense of heritage.

And he says the welcome from other businesses has been brilliant.

"There's a real community here at Dean Clough," he said.

Norm’s Bar is hoping to have as many local suppliers as possible and will take part in the upcoming Calderdale CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival from September 28 to September 30.

Brian is also planning live music, events and offering some of the bar’s space to hire.

The bar had a soft opening from last week for several days and will open permanently from Wednesday, September 13.

