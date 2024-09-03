Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public have their say on the price increase of the traditional meal 💬

The average price of fish and chips has increased by more than 50% in five years

Fish and chips have seen the biggest increase of a popular UK takeaway meal

We asked the public for their opinion on the price increase of fish and chips

Fish and chips are a cultural staple of British food, with the traditional meal being enjoyed by Brits for many years.

It has always been known as a fairly affordable choice for a take-away, but recent research has found that the price of fish and chips has increased by a substantial amount in recent years.

As reported by the BBC, the average price for a portion of fish and chips has risen by more than 50% over the past five years, which is the biggest price increase among popular UK takeaways, including pizza and kebab.

'Extortionate prices': Diners react as the price of fish and chips rises by 50% (Photo: Adobe Stock / National World) | Adobe Stock / National World

Data from the Office for National Statistics found that the average price of a takeaway fish and chips was £9.98 in July 2024, while in July 2019 it was priced at £6.48.

BBC also reported that the price increase of fish and chips could be due to the rise in costs of potatoes, which is having an impact on small local businesses.

We asked members of the public for their opinion on the price increase of fish and chips and how it would affect their eating habits.

“Every Friday we’d get fish and chips. Not anymore.”

One woman spoke of putting a stop to a tradition of enjoying fish and chips every day due to the rising costs, as she said: “For me, it was every Friday we’d get fish and chips but not at all anymore.”

One man commented on the difference in price depending on which area of the UK you are in, as he said: ““I love fish and chips but it is extortionate prices especially down south.

“I’ve lived in Bristol and it’s like £13, in Manchester you can get one for like £7 or £6.”

However, another man said that he has noticed the price increase, due to the fact that most things have become more expensive over the years.

He said: “It’s not enough to notice the change, and everything has gotten more expensive. I’ve never really factored it down to specifically the fish and chips inflation.”’

