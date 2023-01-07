News you can trust since 1853
Eating out: Halifax cafe owners open new Turkish restaurant and bar in Halifax town centre

They already own a popular Halifax cafe, and now a family have opened a new town centre restaurant and bar.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The owners of Shay Cafe, on Hunger Hill, have expanded to open Anatolia at Wards End, offering a host of fresh, authentic Turkish cuisine cooked by a team of Turkish chefs.

They have carried out a thorough revamp of the inside, creating a warm, welcoming and sophisticated eaterie for the town.

Manager Ali Akcadag, whose dad owns the restaurant, said: “We opened last week and we’ve had positive feedback. People like the food.

Manager of Anatolia Ali Akcadag
"There’s not anywhere else like this in Halifax town centre.”

Anatolia plans to open from 12.30pm to 10pm, every day of the week.

For more information, search for Anatolia Turkish Cuisine and Bar on Facebook.

The premises used to be occupied by wine and deli shop La Cantina Direct, who are now offering online and telephone orders for delivery.

The new restaurant at Wards End
The building has been revamped to offer a sophisticated dining experience
Inside the new restaurant
The restaurant opened last week