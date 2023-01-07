The owners of Shay Cafe, on Hunger Hill, have expanded to open Anatolia at Wards End, offering a host of fresh, authentic Turkish cuisine cooked by a team of Turkish chefs.

They have carried out a thorough revamp of the inside, creating a warm, welcoming and sophisticated eaterie for the town.

Manager Ali Akcadag, whose dad owns the restaurant, said: “We opened last week and we’ve had positive feedback. People like the food.

Manager of Anatolia Ali Akcadag

"There’s not anywhere else like this in Halifax town centre.”

Anatolia plans to open from 12.30pm to 10pm, every day of the week.

For more information, search for Anatolia Turkish Cuisine and Bar on Facebook.

The premises used to be occupied by wine and deli shop La Cantina Direct, who are now offering online and telephone orders for delivery.

The new restaurant at Wards End

The building has been revamped to offer a sophisticated dining experience

Inside the new restaurant

