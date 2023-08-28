News you can trust since 1853
We asked Courier readers for their recommendations

Eating out in Halifax: 11 of the best places for a pub lunch in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

A pub lunch is a great way to catch up with friends or family, or to relax after a long walk.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

And here in Calderdale, there are dozens of places to go.

We asked Courier readers for their recommendations for the best places in the area serving a pub lunch.

Here are some of the most popular suggestions.

The Shears Inn is at Paris Gates in Halifax

1. Eating out in Halifax: 11 of the best places for a pub lunch in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

The Shears Inn is at Paris Gates in Halifax Photo: subm

Artemis Bar and Restaurant, The Wharf, Sowerby Bridge

2. Eating out in Halifax: 11 of the best places for a pub lunch in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Artemis Bar and Restaurant, The Wharf, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

The Prospect Pub and Dining is at Range Bank in Boothtown

3. Eating out in Halifax: 11 of the best places for a pub lunch in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

The Prospect Pub and Dining is at Range Bank in Boothtown Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Cooper Kitchen and Bar is on Southgate in Elland

4. Eating out in Halifax: 11 of the best places for a pub lunch in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Cooper Kitchen and Bar is on Southgate in Elland Photo: Jim Fitton

Related topics:HalifaxNostalgiaCalderdale