A pub lunch is a great way to catch up with friends or family, or to relax after a long walk.
And here in Calderdale, there are dozens of places to go.
We asked Courier readers for their recommendations for the best places in the area serving a pub lunch.
Here are some of the most popular suggestions.
1. Eating out in Halifax: 11 of the best places for a pub lunch in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale
The Shears Inn is at Paris Gates in Halifax Photo: subm
2. Eating out in Halifax: 11 of the best places for a pub lunch in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale
Artemis Bar and Restaurant, The Wharf, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Eating out in Halifax: 11 of the best places for a pub lunch in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale
The Prospect Pub and Dining is at Range Bank in Boothtown Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Eating out in Halifax: 11 of the best places for a pub lunch in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale
Cooper Kitchen and Bar is on Southgate in Elland Photo: Jim Fitton