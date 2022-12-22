Elland pub is one of the latest venues to receive 5-stars and achieve Licensing SAVI

The Wellington Inn, part of Heineken UK’s Star Pubs Group, achieved this accolade after successfully taking part in a police-led initiative to improve the safety and security of its premises for the benefit of staff, customers, and local communities.

Available as an on-line self-assessment, Licensing Security & Vulnerability Initiative (Licensing SAVI) brings together all the information that licensed premises need to comply with to meet the requirements of the Licensing Act 2003 and promote the four Licensing Objectives: Prevention of Public Nuisance; Prevention of Crime and Disorder; Protection of Children from Harm; and Public Safety. The venue can achieve a star-rating and have the opportunity to apply for Licensing SAVI accreditation and an award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wellington is an early-19th century, Grade II listed pub, located on Elland’s main shopping street and at the heart of its local community. The bar features a wide selection of drinks, caters to sports fans and hosts events throughout the year.

The Wellington Inn, Elland

David Wheater, Manager of The Wellington Inn, said: “As chairman of the local pub watch, I decided to team up with Licensing SAVI to ensure I was up to date [with licensing standards] and more, so as to ensure the safety of my team and the customers.”

The Wellington joins a number of West Yorkshire venues who have achieved accreditation over the past year, following funding from the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit (VRU).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Jackie Marsh, Director of the West Yorkshire VRU, said: “The accreditation of yet another establishment into the Licensing SAVI portfolio is an indicator of the progress we are collectively making in ensuring West Yorkshire remains safe, just, and inclusive.

“It further supports our Mayor’s ambitions around the safety of women and girls and is of great benefit to our night-time economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad