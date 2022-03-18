Fish and Chips in Halifax: 16 best chippies and chip shops in and around town

Fish and Chips in Halifax: 17 best chippies and chip shops in and around town

Halifax has plenty of great chip shops dotted around – here are some of the very best, based on Google reviews.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 18th March 2022, 7:00 am

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips. We’re including everything here – if they sell quality fish and chips, they’re eligible for this list.

Halifax and its surrounding areas have plenty of places to get them – here’s our pick for 17 of the greatest.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Stretchgate Fisheries

Stretchgate Fisheries, Stretchgate Lane, Halifax. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 68 google reviews). "Top food , friendly service, cooked to perfection"

2. Mother Hubbard's

Mother Hubbard's Fish & Chips, King Cross Road, King Cross. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 477 google reviews). "Fantastic fish & chips, every time! Good food and friendly service"

3. Brackenbed Fisheries

Brackenbed Fisheries, Spring Hall Lane, Halifax. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 261 google reviews). "Great fish and chips always well cooked friendly staff always like to joke with customers"

4. High Road Fisheries

High Road Fisheries, Gibbet Street, Halifax. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 46 google reviews). "Brilliant tasty food everytime, wouldn't go else where"

