Fish and Chips in Halifax: 19 of the best chippies and chip shops in and around town according to google reviews

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips. We’re including everything here – if they sell quality fish and chips, they’re eligible for this list.

Halifax and its surrounding areas have plenty of places to get them – here are 19 top spots according to google reviews.

Did we miss your favourite?

1. Brackenbed Fisheries Brackenbed Fisheries, Spring Hall Lane, Halifax. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 279 google reviews). "Top quality and speedy friendly service" Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. Hirds family fisheries Hirds family fisheries, Backhold Lane, Siddal. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 304 google reviews). "Great fish & chips and large selection of fried food and home made pies." Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3. New Lodge Fisheries New Lodge Fisheries, Savile Park Road, Halifax. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 437 google reviews). "Great tasting food friendly staff and great prices" Photo: Charles Round Photo Sales

4. Mother Hubbard's Mother Hubbard's Fish & Chips, King Cross Road, King Cross. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 504 google reviews). "Quality food.. the jumbo fish and chips enough for 2 to 3 people" Photo: Charles Round Photo Sales