Hosted by Market Place and Calderdale Council, the return of the popular outdoor market will bring tasty treats and unique crafts and gifts to the streets of Halifax.

Corn Market, Russell Street and Southgate will come alive with the flavours of cuisines from around the world, including Greek souvlaki and gyros, French crepes and galettes, Mexican burritos and Chinese wok delights. There will be tasty vegan and gluten-free options, plenty of fresh foods to take home such as cheeses, olives, salami, breads and cakes, and a range of international crafts and gifts, including jewellery, coasters, mugs, keyrings and magnets.

Coun Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the International Market back to Halifax. It’s always a popular attraction, celebrating diverse cultures and bringing more people into the town centre. Events like this contribute perfectly to our Council priority for thriving towns across Calderdale.

Previous International Markets in Halifax town centre

“Set against the backdrop of Halifax’s historic high street, the International Market is a great opportunity to stock up on some treats for Halloween or make an early start on your Christmas shopping. Why not make a day of it and visit our beautiful Borough Market and other independent businesses too?”

The International Market will be open from 9am to 5pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 10am until 5pm on Sunday.