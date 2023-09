Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Calderdale eateries with three rated 5

Watch more videos on Shots!

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Julio's at Julios, Princess Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 30

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments

• Rated 3: 3 Wise Monkeys And Hanuman Lounge at 15 Water Street, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on August 3

• Rated 3: Bluebells Deli Kitchen And Bakery at 61 Upper Green Lane, Hove Edge, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on August 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Outlane Cricket Club-Bar at Outlane Cricket Club, Old Lindley Road, Outlane, Elland; rated on August 30

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 76 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on September 5

• Rated 4: Mac Moody's at 75 Hopwood Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 7

• Rated 3: Tony's Fish & Chips at 26 Illingworth Road, Illingworth, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 21

• Rated 4: Tamanna's at 11 New Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on August 2

• Rated 2: King Kebab at 48 Old Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on August 2