Food hygiene ratings given to these Calderdale establishments

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 14:00 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Calderdale establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Dhesi Karahi Grill, a takeaway at 103 - 105 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 14.

And Ammans, a takeaway at 1 Thomas Street South, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of one on August 14.

Stubbing Wharf, a pub, bar or nightclub at Stubbing Wharf Hotel, Stubbing Drive, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale was given the score after assessment on August 13.

