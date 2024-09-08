Food hygiene ratings given to these Calderdale establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Calderdale establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dhesi Karahi Grill, a takeaway at 103 - 105 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 14.
And Ammans, a takeaway at 1 Thomas Street South, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of one on August 14.
Stubbing Wharf, a pub, bar or nightclub at Stubbing Wharf Hotel, Stubbing Drive, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale was given the score after assessment on August 13.
