News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighouse and one West Vale establishment

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Calderdale establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Calderdale establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Calderdale establishments

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: DIOS at 2a Green Lane, West Vale, Elland, Calderdale; rated on July 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Most Popular

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Crown Hotel at The Crown Hotel, 6 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 17

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Crown Service Station at Wakefield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 17

Related topics:CalderdaleFood hygiene ratingsBrighouseWest ValeFood Standards AgencyRestaurantsPubsGreen Lane