Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighouse and one West Vale establishment
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: DIOS at 2a Green Lane, West Vale, Elland, Calderdale; rated on July 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Crown Hotel at The Crown Hotel, 6 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 17
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Crown Service Station at Wakefield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 17