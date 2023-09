Food hygiene ratings handed to 23 Calderdale restaurants, pubs, bars and takeaways

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Trading Rooms at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 31

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 4: The Olive Branch at 20a - 20b Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on September 7

• Rated 4: Distinct Coffee House at 5 Victoria Street, West Vale, Elland, Calderdale; rated on August 9

• Rated 3: Sattar Cafe at 296d - 296e Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 7

• Rated 2: The Cross Inn at Cross Inn, 46 Towngate, Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge; rated on August 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 2: Eat at 1 White Hart Fold, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on August 10

• Rated 1: Kershaw House at Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on August 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 10 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: King Cross Sports And Social Cub at Kingston Social Club, Upper Kingston, Hopwood Lane, Halifax; rated on September 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Armytage Arms at Towngate, Clifton, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on September 4

• Rated 5: The Old Post Office at Brighouse Post Office, Park Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on September 4

• Rated 5: Toby Carvery at Brighouse Road, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield, Kirklees; rated on September 4

• Rated 4: 1885 The Restaurant at 1885 The Pub, Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on August 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Egg Todmorden Ltd at 1a Wellington Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on August 8

• Rated 4: The Retreat at 17 Market Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on August 8

• Rated 3: The Hinchliffe Arms at Hinchliffe Arms Hotel, Church Bank Lane, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge; rated on August 9

• Rated 3: Ivy House Inn at 318 Shay Lane, Holmfield, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 2: Royal Delhi at 10 Park Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on August 8

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Gee Gee's Fish And Chips at 2 Halifax Road, Shelf, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: TINGQIN GUO T/A Bamboo Tree at 29 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Jing Jing Chinese at 78 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on August 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Nepalese Takeaway at 16 Carr House Road, Shelf, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 29

• Rated 4: Smashies Todmorden Limited at 21a Ashenhurst Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on August 8