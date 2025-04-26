Food hygiene ratings handed to four Calderdale establishments

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: The White Lion at White Lion Hotel, St Georges Square, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 15

• Rated 5: Rendezvous at 18a Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 14

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pubs, bars or nightclubs

• Rated 4: The Glen View Inn at Glen View Inn, 853 Burnley Road, Todmorden was given the score after assessment on March 27

Takeaways

• Rated 4: Red Peppers at 5 Market Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 15

• Rated 4: Royal Fisheries at 268 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 8

Related topics:CalderdaleFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyRestaurantsHebden BridgePubs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice