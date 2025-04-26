Food hygiene ratings handed to four Calderdale establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: The White Lion at White Lion Hotel, St Georges Square, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 15
• Rated 5: Rendezvous at 18a Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 14
Pubs, bars or nightclubs
• Rated 4: The Glen View Inn at Glen View Inn, 853 Burnley Road, Todmorden was given the score after assessment on March 27
Takeaways
• Rated 4: Red Peppers at 5 Market Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 15
• Rated 4: Royal Fisheries at 268 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 8
