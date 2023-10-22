News you can trust since 1853
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Food hygiene ratings handed to six establishments in Halifax, Brighouse and Elland

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Calderdale’s eateries, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
YFC, at 239 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14.

Raja's Halifax Ltd, at 212 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of one on September 14.

The Gathering Place, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 St James Road, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 11.

Curry Chef, a takeaway at 85 Highfield Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, Calderdale was given a score of three on September 11.

Elland Working Mens Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Rosebery Street, Elland, Calderdale was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 7.

Colettas, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Market Stall 89 To 90, Borough Market, Market Street, Halifax was given a score of three on September 7.

