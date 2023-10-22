Food hygiene ratings handed to six establishments in Halifax, Brighouse and Elland
YFC, at 239 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14.
Raja's Halifax Ltd, at 212 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of one on September 14.
The Gathering Place, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 St James Road, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 11.
Curry Chef, a takeaway at 85 Highfield Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, Calderdale was given a score of three on September 11.
Elland Working Mens Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Rosebery Street, Elland, Calderdale was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 7.
Colettas, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Market Stall 89 To 90, Borough Market, Market Street, Halifax was given a score of three on September 7.