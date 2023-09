Food hygiene ratings handed to these 26 Calderdale restaurants, takeaways and pubs

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Innovation at Cafe, Bridge Mill, St Georges Square, Hebden Bridge; rated on August 22

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Queens Sports Club at Moorlands View, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: The Blue Teapot at Dene Cottage, Grange Dene, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Lightcliffe Tea Rooms at 101 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: Powell's Sandwich Bar at 298 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Diya Restaurant at 759 Burnley Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: The Hermit at 2 Hope Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 15

• Rated 5: Bankfield Museum at Boothtown Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 5

• Rated 5: Mags Cafe at Unit 15a, Calderdale Business Park, Club Lane, Ovenden; rated on May 31

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 3: The Cakery at Unit 5 Lower Ground Floor, Victoria Mills, Green Lane, West Vale; rated on July 11

• Rated 1: Theos Greek Restaurant at 91 Northgate, Halifax; rated on July 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Outlane Cricket Club-Bar at Outlane Cricket Club, Old Lindley Road, Outlane, Elland; rated on August 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Causeway Foot Inn at 13 Causeway Foot, Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Copley Cricket Club at Copley Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Old Brodleians R U F C at Old Brodleians Rufc, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Hebden Bridge Golf Club at Mount Skip Golf Club, Height Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge; rated on August 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Kevin Pearce Children's Centre at Kevin Pearce Childrens Centre, Ovenden Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 1

• Rated 3: The Moorings at The Moorings Ground Floor, No 1 Warehouse, The Moorings, Sowerby Bridge; rated on July 26

• Rated 3: Shoulder Of Mutton at Shoulder Of Mutton Inn, New Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge; rated on July 13

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Brackenbed Fisheries at 10 Spring Hall Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Greggs PLC at 15 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: Equinox Kombucha at Unit 11, Sowerby Bridge Business Park, Victoria Road, Sowerby Bridge; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Good Will at 70 Saddleworth Road, Greetland, Elland, Calderdale; rated on June 15

• Rated 3: PFC, at 296 Gibbet Street, Halifax; rated on July 24.

• Rated 2: Zam Zam Indian, a takeaway at 18 Victoria Road, Elland; rated on July 27