Food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to 27 establishments in Halifax, Elland, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: The Kitchen Deli at 170 Oldham Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Cristaz Cafe at 27a Bethel Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on October 9

• Rated 5: Fork In The Fish Ltd at 25 Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on October 9

• Rated 5: OCS Group @ First Bus at Bus Station, Wade Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Syhiba Restaurant at 57 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 9

• Rated 5: The Viaduct at 83 Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on October 9

• Rated 5: Brearley Hall Kitchen at Brearley Hall, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge; rated on October 7

• Rated 4: Hubb at Courtyard No 1, E Mill, Dean Clough, Halifax; rated on September 26

• Rated 4: Jay's Corner Cafe at 120 Albert View, Pellon, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 26

• Rated 4: Stod Fold Tap at Unit D Mill Annexe, D Mill, Dean Clough, Halifax; rated on September 26

• Rated 2: Tod Indoor Market Cafe at Market Hall, Brook Street, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on September 25

• Rated 1: Babar Khan at Ground Floor, Bowling Mill, Dean Clough, Halifax; rated on September 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Stubbing Wharf at Stubbing Wharf Hotel, Stubbing Drive, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 15

• Rated 5: Nags Head at Nags Head Inn, New Hey Road, Ainley Top, Elland; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Hare And Hounds at Hare And Hounds Inn, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Shears Inn (Crave Cafe And Tearooms) at The Shears Inn, 1 Paris Gates, Boys Lane, Halifax; rated on October 9

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Mother Hubbards at 223 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: Taste Of China at 113 Haley Hill, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on October 14

• Rated 5: Kentucky Fried Chicken at Welcome Break Westbound, Hartshead Moor M62 Service Area Westbound, Highmoor Lane, Clifton; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Istanbul Shawarma And Kebab at 200 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on October 8

• Rated 5: Juicy Chicken at 224 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on October 8

• Rated 5: Le Munch Bunch at 15 Northgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on October 8

• Rated 5: Shimlas at 194 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on October 8

• Rated 4: Casa Pizza II at 365 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on October 16

• Rated 4: Subway at Ground Floor, 14 - 16 Old Market, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 25

• Rated 3: Get Stuffed at 31 - 33 Crown Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 25

• Rated 0: Pizza Santino at 202 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale;