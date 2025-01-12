Food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to five establishments in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Royal Oak Hotel at Sowerby Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: The Venue at Unit 66 Second Floor, Bowers Mill, Branch Road, Barkisland; rated on August 23
• Rated 3: Cafe Luna Ltd at 11 - 17 Westgate, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 4: X Burger Brighouse at 11 Waterloo Road, Brighouse, Calderdale was given a score of four on November 26
• Rated 3: Railway Hotel at 1 Nursery Lane, Ovenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 16
