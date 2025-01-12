Food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to five establishments in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Jan 2025, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Royal Oak Hotel at Sowerby Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: The Venue at Unit 66 Second Floor, Bowers Mill, Branch Road, Barkisland; rated on August 23

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments

• Rated 3: Cafe Luna Ltd at 11 - 17 Westgate, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 4: X Burger Brighouse at 11 Waterloo Road, Brighouse, Calderdale was given a score of four on November 26

• Rated 3: Railway Hotel at 1 Nursery Lane, Ovenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 16

Related topics:CalderdaleFood hygiene ratingsHalifaxSowerby BridgeFood Standards AgencyRestaurants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice