Good news as top food hygiene ratings awarded to five Calderdale establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: 3 Vesuvios at First Floor, 25 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: A Piece Of Bake at 12 Rayner Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Delicious Bakes at HX6 ; rated on June 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: Hare And Hounds at Hare And Hounds Inn, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Hare And Hounds Inn at Lane Ends Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 30