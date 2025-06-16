Good news as top food hygiene ratings awarded to five Calderdale establishments

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Jun 2025, 17:30 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: 3 Vesuvios at First Floor, 25 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: A Piece Of Bake at 12 Rayner Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 9

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishmentsplaceholder image
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments

• Rated 5: Delicious Bakes at HX6 ; rated on June 9

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Hare And Hounds at Hare And Hounds Inn, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Hare And Hounds Inn at Lane Ends Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 30

Related topics:CalderdaleFood Standards AgencyRestaurantsBrighouse
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice