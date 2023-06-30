Halifax cafes: 16 of the best places in Halifax and rest of Calderdale to go for a coffee
Nothing beats a good catch-up over a cuppa – and Calderdale has plenty of lovely places where you can do just that
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST
We asked Halifax Courier readers to let us know their favourite places to enjoy a brew and there were lots of suggestions.
More than 350 people commented with their suggestions of places all over the borough, from Halifax to Todmorden and Ripponden to Northowram.
Here we’ve listed 16 of the most popular choices.
