Halifax cafes: 16 of the best places in Halifax and rest of Calderdale to go for a coffee

Nothing beats a good catch-up over a cuppa – and Calderdale has plenty of lovely places where you can do just that
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST

We asked Halifax Courier readers to let us know their favourite places to enjoy a brew and there were lots of suggestions.

More than 350 people commented with their suggestions of places all over the borough, from Halifax to Todmorden and Ripponden to Northowram.

Here we’ve listed 16 of the most popular choices.

Roast & Toast is on Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

1. Halifax cafes: 16 of the best places in Halifax and rest of Calderdale to go for coffee

Roast & Toast is on Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Jim Fitton

The Cakery is at Victoria Mills on Green Lane in West Vale

2. Halifax cafes: 16 of the best places in Halifax and rest of Calderdale to go for coffee

The Cakery is at Victoria Mills on Green Lane in West Vale Photo: subm

Coffee Domination is at Cote Hill, off Burnley Road, between Friendly and Halifax

3. Halifax cafes: 16 of the best places in Halifax and rest of Calderdale to go for coffee

Coffee Domination is at Cote Hill, off Burnley Road, between Friendly and Halifax Photo: subm

Lucy's Little Bake House is on Carrier Street in the Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre

4. Halifax cafes: 16 of the best places in Halifax and rest of Calderdale to go for a coffee

Lucy's Little Bake House is on Carrier Street in the Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre Photo: subm

