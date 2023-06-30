Nothing beats a good catch-up over a cuppa – and Calderdale has plenty of lovely places where you can do just that

We asked Halifax Courier readers to let us know their favourite places to enjoy a brew and there were lots of suggestions.

More than 350 people commented with their suggestions of places all over the borough, from Halifax to Todmorden and Ripponden to Northowram.

Here we’ve listed 16 of the most popular choices.

Roast & Toast is on Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

The Cakery is at Victoria Mills on Green Lane in West Vale

Coffee Domination is at Cote Hill, off Burnley Road, between Friendly and Halifax

Lucy's Little Bake House is on Carrier Street in the Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre

