Halifax nostalgia: 11 photos of Halifax and Elland pubs that are gone but not forgotten
Revellers are spoilt for choice when looking for somewhere to meet friends for a night out in Halifax and its surrounding towns.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Nov 2022, 06:00 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT
But while some great venues have opened up in recent years, there are many of the area's pubs that are sadly no longer with us.
Here we take a look at some Halifax bars and pubs that called last orders a long time ago – how many of these did you visit?
1 / 3