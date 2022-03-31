Halifax restaurant creates vibrant rainbow burger for Anne Lister celebrations

Next Level, at Dean Clough in Halifax, is serving up the dish and a special cocktail dedicated to the famous heroine.

Holly Horne, Kitchen Manager, said they had been told between 300 and 1,000 visitors could be coming from overseas for the week of Anne Lister birthday celebrations, which kick off tomorrow.

"We want to offer our bar a safe space for everyone and support the movement that they have created," she added.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next Level Kitchen Manager Holly Horne and Bar Manager Jessica McEvoy with the Anne Lister-themed burger and cocktails

Hundreds of visitors are set to flock to the borough for dozens of events taking place across Halifax and beyond marking Anne Lister’s 231st birthday.

They include conversations at Victoria Theatre with Sally Wainwright, writer and director of the hugely popular Gentleman Jack drama which has shared Anne’s story and achievements across the world.

The businesswoman and scholar’s home, Shibden Hall, will be open throughout the festival, and there will be talks, tours and gatherings at a host of other sites, including The Piece Hall, Dean Clough and Halifax Minster.

Stod Fold Brewing Company, which is based at Ogden and has a bar at Dean Clough, has got into the spirit by creating a pair of new ales - Anne Lister’s Dark and Ann Walker’s Blonde.

The tasty creation dedicated to Halifax heroine Anne Lister at Next Level, Dean Clough in Halifax