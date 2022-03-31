Halifax restaurant creates vibrant rainbow burger for Anne Lister celebrations
Venues across Calderdale are ready to celebrate Anne Lister's birthday in style, including one which has created a very special rainbow burger.
Next Level, at Dean Clough in Halifax, is serving up the dish and a special cocktail dedicated to the famous heroine.
Holly Horne, Kitchen Manager, said they had been told between 300 and 1,000 visitors could be coming from overseas for the week of Anne Lister birthday celebrations, which kick off tomorrow.
"We want to offer our bar a safe space for everyone and support the movement that they have created," she added.
Hundreds of visitors are set to flock to the borough for dozens of events taking place across Halifax and beyond marking Anne Lister’s 231st birthday.
They include conversations at Victoria Theatre with Sally Wainwright, writer and director of the hugely popular Gentleman Jack drama which has shared Anne’s story and achievements across the world.
The businesswoman and scholar’s home, Shibden Hall, will be open throughout the festival, and there will be talks, tours and gatherings at a host of other sites, including The Piece Hall, Dean Clough and Halifax Minster.
Stod Fold Brewing Company, which is based at Ogden and has a bar at Dean Clough, has got into the spirit by creating a pair of new ales - Anne Lister’s Dark and Ann Walker’s Blonde.
For more on the events taking place, visit https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/albw and https://www.visitcalderdale.com/anne-lister-birthday-festival-2022/