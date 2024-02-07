News you can trust since 1853
Halifax restaurant named on a list of top 100 romantic restaurants in the UK, according to OpenTable

A Halifax restaurant has been named on a list of the top 100 romantic restaurants in the UK according to OpenTable.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
To help diners find the perfect restaurant, OpenTable has shared its Top 100 Romantic Restaurants UK for 2024 list.

Created by analysing more than one million diner reviews and metrics including ratings, as well as the percentage of restaurant reviews diners tagged as “romantic,” the list ensures that whatever diners are planning, it’s a night to remember.

Shibden Mill Inn, HalifaxShibden Mill Inn, Halifax
Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax
The Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax was named on the list, making it one of the 12 restaurants in Yorkshire to be listed.

“Valentine's Day is one of the most important dining moments in the UK and research suggests Brits will go all out this year, with 73 per cent planning to spend more or the same on a meal out than last year,” said Robin Chiang, SVP of Growth at OpenTable.

“Last year, more than half of reservations were made at least five days out, so book before February 9 to secure your favourite table.”

