Hattingley Valley launches new rosé to brighten your summer

The new Hattingley Valley win will brighten your summer (photo: adobe)

The latest bottle to join the boutique sparkling range, the Rosé 2019 is delicate pale pink in colour.

The wine is bursting with notes of bright red fruit, sweet strawberries, raspberries and pomegranate.

On the palate, pink grapefruit is balanced by a touch of sweet marshmallow.

Treat your guests to luxury with the new Hattingley Valley wine

Made in the traditional method, this sparkling rosé is built from a ripe blend of Pinot Noir (58%) and Pinot Meunier (38%) grapes which were hand-picked and gently whole bunch pressed.

Part of this blend was fermented in old Burgundy barrels, adding richness and a slight earthy texture to the wine.

This is before it sat in a tank and barrel for seven months. From here, Pinot Noir Précoce (4%) was added to enhance the colour, body and flavour, before the wine underwent second fermentation in bottle, ageing on its lees for 24 months.

This process fills the Rosé 2019 with a gentle sweetness and provides an indulgent creamy finish.

The perfect accompaniment to long al fresco lunches and picnics, pair with prosciutto-filled charcuterie boards, bowls of sweet Eton Mess and scones topped with lashings of clotted cream and raspberry jam.

The wine is fit for any occasion and is sure to put a smile on your guests and brighten up everyone's mood.