News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
These are the top ten Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Calderdale, according to TripAdvisor.

Here are 10 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Halifax and around Calderdale

Take a look at some of the most popular Chinese restaurants and takeaways in and around Halifax, as rated by TripAdvisor.

By Adam Cheshire
3 minutes ago

Many people love a Chinese treat on a Friday or Saturday night – and there are so many great delights across Calderdale to choose from.

These are the top ten Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the area, according to TripAdvisor.

See if your favourite makes the list.

1. These are the top ten Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Calderdale according to TripAdvisor.

1. The New Great Wall, Bradford Road, Brighouse

Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales

2. These are the top ten Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Calderdale according to TripAdvisor.

2. Golden Sea Chinese Restaurant, Pheonix Street, Brighouse

Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales

3. These are the top ten Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Calderdale according to TripAdvisor.

3. The Imperial Chinese Restaurant, Towngate, Hipperholme

Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales

4. These are the top ten Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Calderdale according to TripAdvisor.

4. JK's Chinese Takeaway, Market Street, Hebden Bridge

Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales
HalifaxCalderdaleTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 3